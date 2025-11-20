Chaffee scored a pair of goals in AHL Syracuse's 3-2 win over Laval on Wednesday.

Chaffee has a six-game point streak going after initially struggling following his return to the Crunch in late October. The 27-year-old forward has three goals, four assists and 21 shots on net over eight appearances. He was waived by the Lightning after beginning the year with no points in seven NHL games, but a strong showing in the AHL could help him get back up to the big club later in the campaign.