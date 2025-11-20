Lightning's Nick Abruzzese: Three assists Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abruzzese notched three assists in AHL Syracuse's 3-2 win over Laval on Wednesday.
This was Abruzzese's third multi-point effort of the campaign. The forward has a total of four goals and 10 helpers through 16 contests in his first year with the Crunch. He's not likely to see much time with the Lightning this year, but he's on pace for a career-best AHL campaign.
