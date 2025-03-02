Perbix's ice time dropped to 7:49 in Saturday's 3-1 win over Washington.

The Bolts rolled a seven-man unit on the back end, and Perbix saw just 13 shifts. He managed two shots. Prior to the Four Nations break, he had a couple 18-plus minute games, and he has averaged 15:03 this season. Perbix has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 54 games, but just four assists in his last 28 games. A night or two in the press box may be coming.