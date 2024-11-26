Perbix recorded a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating, four penalty minutes, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Perbix found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 5 and delivered his first assist since Oct. 24, as he was one of the 10 skaters who recorded at least one point for the Lightning in this thumping win. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly optimistic about this performance, however, as Perbix isn't expected to crack the scoresheet with any sort of consistency going forward. He's better suited to have impact in fantasy formats that reward stats such as hits and blocked shots.