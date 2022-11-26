Perbix (undisclosed) isn't available for Friday's game against St. Louis, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Perbix will miss his third straight game. He has three goals and six points in 14 contests this season. He might serve on the Lightning's third pairing once he's ready to return.
More News
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Unavailable Monday•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Not available Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Collects goal, assist in win•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Scores lone Lightning goal in loss•
-
Lightning's Nick Perbix: Notches helper in loss•