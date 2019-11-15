Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point explosion
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists Thursday in a 9-3 win over the Rangers. Three of the four points, including the goal, came on the power play.
Wow. He picked up his first three points came in a 3:41 span early in the first period -- he had them by the 6:20 mark. Kucherov has a three-game scoring streak on the go, but Thursday marks the first game in a month that he's put up a multi-point effort. This is the Kucherov we all know and love. Good thing you kept the faith.
