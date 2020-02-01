Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Multiple points in five straight

Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Kucherov has 11 points in his last six games, including five straight two-point efforts. The Russian winger is up to 60 points (23 goals, 37 helpers), 150 shots on goal and a plus-19 rating through 50 contests. Virtually no player has been hotter than Kucherov in January -- he ended the month with 19 points in 13 outings.