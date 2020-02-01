Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Multiple points in five straight
Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Kucherov has 11 points in his last six games, including five straight two-point efforts. The Russian winger is up to 60 points (23 goals, 37 helpers), 150 shots on goal and a plus-19 rating through 50 contests. Virtually no player has been hotter than Kucherov in January -- he ended the month with 19 points in 13 outings.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Fourth straight two-point outing•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point effort•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heating up at right time•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Second straight two-goal game•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Carries offense in defeat•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Streak at six games, nine points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.