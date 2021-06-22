Kucherov registered three assists and three shots in Monday's 8-0 victory over the Islanders in Game 5.

Kucherov added to his league-leading point total with assists on second-period goals by Ondrej Palat, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point, the latter two coming on the power play. Kucherov tops all players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) and will take an eight-game point streak into Game 6 on Wednesday.