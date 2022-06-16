McDonagh recorded an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

McDonagh helped out on an Ondrej Palat goal in the second period. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for McDonagh, who continues to focus on his defensive assignments rather than scoring production. The 33-year-old blueliner has five points, 54 blocked shots, 31 hits, 25 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 18 playoff games while seeing top-four usage.