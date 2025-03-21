McDonagh was struck in the head by a puck late in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Stars, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on McDonagh's status following the contest. If he is able to avoid a concussion, he'll be considered day-to-day until further information is available. The Lightning play at Utah on Saturday and at Vegas on Sunday. They dressed seven defensemen for Thursday's game, so forwards Mitchell Chaffee or Cam Atkinson would be options to rejoin the lineup Saturday if McDonagh can't play.