McDonagh (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

After being injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over Washington, McDonagh will miss the next few games. He hasn't been practicing, and it's unclear when he will be available to return. He has recorded three goals, six points, 15 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and eight hits through 15 appearances this season. McDonagh's move to the IR list frees up a roster spot for the Lightning to recall a blueliner from AHL Syracuse ahead of Wednesday's contest versus the Rangers.