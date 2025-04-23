McDonagh provided an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

McDonagh has nine points over his last 13 outings. The 35-year-old shutdown defenseman is finding ways to make a positive impact on offense as well, but he'll always take care of his own zone first. He had a total of 31 points, 78 shots on net, 152 blocked shots and a plus-43 rating over 82 regular-season contests, playing in every game for the first time since 2018-19. McDonagh is the Lightning's second-most important blueliner behind Victor Hedman.