McDonagh scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

McDonagh ended an 18-game goal drought, during which he had four assists. His empty-netter ended up being the game-winner Tuesday, as the Senators got one back following his freebie. The 35-year-old defenseman is now at two goals, 15 points, 50 shots on net, 102 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating across 52 appearances this season. McDonagh continues to handle top-four minutes, though mostly in a defensive capacity.