McDonagh notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Darren Raddysh was a healthy scratch, allowing McDonagh to retain a power-play role. He delivered in that spot -- McDonagh helped out on Gage Goncalves' first-period tally. This was McDonagh's second helper over four contests. The 35-year-old blueliner has 21 points, a plus-32 rating, 62 shots on net and 128 blocked shots across 65 appearances this season.