McDonagh picked up two assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
He also finished with a plus-4 rating. McDonagh is on a surprising three-game point streak, earning three assists and one goal. He won't deliver much in the way of secondary stats, but his plus-28 rating this season is fifth-best in the NHL, and he has 105 blocked shots.
