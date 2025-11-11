McDonagh (undisclosed) will miss at least a few games, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports Tuesday.

McDonagh probably won't be an option for Tampa Bay's next three games, starting with Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. McDonagh isn't quite day-to-day yet, though head coach Jon Cooper said after Tuesday's practice that the 36-year-old defenseman could be at that stage soon. Victor Hedman (undisclosed) and Max Crozier (undisclosed) are also dealing with injuries, making it unclear who will replace McDonagh in Wednesday's lineup.