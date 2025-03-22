McDonagh (head) will play against Utah on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.
McDonagh won't miss any additional playing time after getting hit by the puck in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas. He has accounted for two goals, 22 points, 65 shots on net and 133 blocked shots in 68 appearances this season.
