Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McDonagh (head) will play against Utah on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

McDonagh won't miss any additional playing time after getting hit by the puck in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas. He has accounted for two goals, 22 points, 65 shots on net and 133 blocked shots in 68 appearances this season.

More News