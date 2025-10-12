McDonagh scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Late in the second period, McDonagh made the score 3-2 with a one-timer from above the left circle that beat Jacob Markstrom to the stick side. He's 36 years old with more than 1,000 games under his belt (1,012). McDonagh will get a lot of ice time, but his fantasy value is limited.