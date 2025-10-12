Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Sharp one-timer finds twine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonagh scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Late in the second period, McDonagh made the score 3-2 with a one-timer from above the left circle that beat Jacob Markstrom to the stick side. He's 36 years old with more than 1,000 games under his belt (1,012). McDonagh will get a lot of ice time, but his fantasy value is limited.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Two assists in Saturday's win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Notches helper in Game 1•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Stays warm on offense•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Two helpers in 1,000th NHL game•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Three points in last two games•