Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Three points in last five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonagh scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to Columbus on Saturday.
McDonagh fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that deflected off Jet Greaves' glove and the crossbar and went in. The goal tied the game 1-1 at 12:42 of the first. McDonagh has delivered three points, including two goals, in his last five games. His best offensive seasons are behind him, but the veteran defender can deliver a third consecutive 30-plus point campaign with a strong plus-minus and as many as 150 blocks.
