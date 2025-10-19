McDonagh scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to Columbus on Saturday.

McDonagh fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that deflected off Jet Greaves' glove and the crossbar and went in. The goal tied the game 1-1 at 12:42 of the first. McDonagh has delivered three points, including two goals, in his last five games. His best offensive seasons are behind him, but the veteran defender can deliver a third consecutive 30-plus point campaign with a strong plus-minus and as many as 150 blocks.