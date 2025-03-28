McDonagh put up two assists in an 8-0 win over Utah on Thursday.
It was a memorable night for McDonagh, who was playing in his 1,000th NHL game. He has back-to-back two-point games and five points, including four assists, in his last four games. McDonagh won't help you with power-play production, but it's hard to ignore this warm front.
