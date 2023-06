Day signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Day produced 14 assists over 63 games with AHL Syracuse in the 2022-23 season. That is a significant drop from the 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) he had in 69 AHL contests during the 2021-22 campaign. Day, who has suited up in two just career games with the Lightning, is likely to spend most of next year in the minors again.