Lightning's Steve Santini: Back to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santini has been re-assigned to AHL Syracuse, the team announced Sunday.
Santini got into seven games in the few weeks he was at the NHL level, picking up an assist while averaging 12:01 of ice time per night. The 30-year-old was a healthy scratch the last two games though. In the AHL with Syracuse, he has four assists in 13 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: First point since call-up•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Called up from AHL•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Re-assigned to AHL•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Recalled from AHL•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Agrees to two-year deal•