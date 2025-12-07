default-cbs-image
Santini has been re-assigned to AHL Syracuse, the team announced Sunday.

Santini got into seven games in the few weeks he was at the NHL level, picking up an assist while averaging 12:01 of ice time per night. The 30-year-old was a healthy scratch the last two games though. In the AHL with Syracuse, he has four assists in 13 games.

