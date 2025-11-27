Santini recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Santini set up Declan Carlile on the Lightning's fourth goal of the game. The helper was Santini's first NHL point since the 2022-23 campaign with the Blues, though he has seen very little time at the top level since then. The 30-year-old is filling in for an injury-riddled Lightning blue line that's missing Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak and Max Crozier to undisclosed injuries. For the season, Santini has a helper, three shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in four appearances.