Mammoth's Barrett Hayton: Being evaluated for UBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayton sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers and is questionable to return to the contest.
Hayton ran into a teammate during the first period. The 25-year-old forward's questionable status indicates that his evaluation isn't complete yet. If he can't return to Tuesday's game, his next chance to play is Thursday versus the Capitals.
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