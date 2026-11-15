Hayton scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Hayton had taken a stick to the chops earlier in the third period, but he returned to score the goal that forced overtime. He has two tallies over his last four outings. The 26-year-old is getting a chance to play more on the power play and in the top six at even strength due to the absences of Logan Cooley (upper body) and Nick Schmaltz (lower body). Hayton is at three goals, 11 points, 39 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 21 appearances this season.