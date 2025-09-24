Mammoth's Barrett Hayton: Feeling better
Hayton has recovered from his undisclosed injury, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports on Wednesday.
Hayton was previously regarded as day-to-day. Assuming he stays healthy, Hayton is projected to open the campaign on the top six and first power-play unit. He had 20 goals and 46 points across 82 regular-season appearances with Utah in 2024-25.
