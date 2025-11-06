Simashev recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The helper was Simashev's first point in 14 appearances for the Mammoth. Despite the lack of offense so far, the 20-year-old defenseman has settled into a top-four role, though he has not received much power-play time. He's added 17 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating while primarily playing alongside Mikhail Sergachev, who scored the goal Simashev assisted on Wednesday.