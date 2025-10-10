Simashev recorded two shots as Utah suffered a 2-1 loss to Colorado in his NHL debut Thursday.

Simashev also had a hit and a block in 14:25 of ice time. Although he was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Simashev isn't likely to be on the radar of many fantasy managers because he lacks offensive upside. The 20-year-old had just 16 points across 119 regular-season appearances with KHL Yaroslavl over the previous two campaigns. Simashev is on Utah's third pairing and doesn't have a role with the man advantage, which also doesn't put him in an optimal position to contribute offensively.