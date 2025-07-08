McBain signed a five-year, $21.25 million contract with the Mammoth on Monday.

McBain is locked in with the Mammoth on a long-term, five-year deal to avoid arbitration. The 25-year-old had 13 goals and 14 assists in 82 games last season, but offense isn't where he delivers the most value. He's a physical presence in a middle-six role, delivering 291 hits last year, and he will look to continue that moving forward from a similar spot in the lineup.