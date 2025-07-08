Mammoth's Jack McBain: In the fold long-term
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McBain signed a five-year, $21.25 million contract with the Mammoth on Monday.
McBain is locked in with the Mammoth on a long-term, five-year deal to avoid arbitration. The 25-year-old had 13 goals and 14 assists in 82 games last season, but offense isn't where he delivers the most value. He's a physical presence in a middle-six role, delivering 291 hits last year, and he will look to continue that moving forward from a similar spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Contributes two power-play assists•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Pockets helper Thursday•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: One of each in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Garners assist in win•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Tallies opening goal•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Notches assist in win•