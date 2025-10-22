McBain (upper body) is being evaluated after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche and is questionable to return.

McBain appeared to hit his head against the boards prior to his exit. The Mammoth did not reveal in their in-game announcement if he is being checked for a concussion, but it's certainly a possibility. His status for the Mammoth's upcoming road trip, which begins Thursday in St. Louis, will likely be decided in the coming days.