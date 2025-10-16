Stenlund scored an empty-net goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Stenlund was able to add some insurance for the Mammoth with a banked-in shot from his own zone to the empty net. It was the 29-year-old's first point in four appearances this season. He's filled a bottom-six role with minimal power-play time so far, which explains the lack of offense. Stenlund has added five shots on net, four blocks and an even plus-minus rating. Barring a promotion to a scoring line, he's unlikely to help most fantasy managers.