Stenlund (undisclosed) will be evaluated further after leaving Tuesday's practice early, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

It's unclear at this time if Stenlund will be available to play against Colorado on Thursday in Utah's regular-season opener. The 29-year-old forward had 14 goals and 28 points in 82 games during the 2024-25 regular season. If Stenlund sits out Opening Night, Andrew Agozzino could fill in on the fourth line.