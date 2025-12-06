Stenlund scored a goal on three shots, dished a shorthanded assist, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

This was Stenlund's first multi-point effort this season. He had picked up just one helper over his previous 13 appearances. The 29-year-old center is a fixture in the Mammoth's bottom six, which will limit his scoring production. He's now at six points, 27 shots on net, 22 hits, 20 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 29 contests this season.