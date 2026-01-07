Stenlund is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against Ottawa for an undisclosed reason, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Stenlund hasn't yet missed a game this season, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up against the Senators. He didn't participate in Wednesday's morning skate, and Kaiser Yamamoto will likely return to the lineup if Stenlund is unavailable.