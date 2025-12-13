Stenlund notched three assists and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Stenlund has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last five outings, totaling a goal and four assists in that span. The center is up to two goals, seven helpers, 30 shots on net, 22 hits, 24 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 33 appearances. While he remains listed on the fourth line, he's trusted to help protect leads and play a shutdown role, so he'll often see far more ice time than his linemates.