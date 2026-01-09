Stenlund (illness) will be back in the lineup versus the Blues on Friday, per NHL.com.

Stenlund's return from an illness means Kalier Yamamoto figures to be headed back up to the press box as a healthy scratch. In his 43 appearances this year, the 29-year-old Stenlund has generated three goals and seven helpers, well off his 2024-25 pace in which he racked up 28 points in 82 regular-season tilts.