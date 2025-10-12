Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Breaks deadlock Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Cooley broke the deadlock for the Mammoth at the 2:21 mark of the first period to post his first goal of the campaign. The 21-year-old should be one of Utah's most reliable fantasy performers and is firmly established as one of the best young players in the league after a 2024-25 campaign in which he recorded 25 goals and 65 points in 75 regular-season games.
