Cooley scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Cooley is on a five-game point streak with two goals and five assists in that span. The 22-year-old has earned eight multi-point efforts in 23 appearances this season as he continues to make big gains on offense. He's up to 13 tallies, 15 assists, 37 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating. Cooley has been fairly dependent on power-play work -- he's earned 15 of his 28 points with a man advantage.