Cooley (upper body) will suit up for Monday's home matchup against the Canucks.

Following a three-game absence, Cooley will return to the lineup and slot in on the first line alongside Vincent Trocheck and Clayton Keller. Cooley skated in a non-contact jersey Monday morning, so it remains to be seen if his ice time will be managed in the short term, but he should provide a big boost to a forward group that is without Dylan Guenther (upper body) and Nick Schmaltz (lower body). Cooley will probably work with the No. 1 power-play unit as well.