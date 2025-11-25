Cooley scored four goals on five shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Cooley was on a dreadful slump of just one goal and four total points over his last 11 games, but he broke out of that negative run with the best individual performance of his young career. Cooley will probably go on a strong run of production just from the confidence booster that stems from netting four goals in a single game, but the 21-year-old playmaker has already been productive this season. Even when factoring in that 11-game slump, Cooley still has 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 23 outings this season.