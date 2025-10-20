Cooley scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Cooley opened the scoring for the Mammoth with a deflection at the 4:20 mark of the first period, which snapped a three-game goal drought and gave him his first instance of points in consecutive games this year. Cooley is enduring a slow start to the campaign with only three points in six outings, but as one of the key pieces on offense for Utah, he should start turning things around sooner rater than later.