Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Out for eight weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley (lower body) was announced Thursday to be out for a minimum of eight weeks.
Cooley was previously labeled out indefinitely, and he now has a timetable. The 21-year-old has a small chance to return before the Olympic break, but more than likely, he won't be in action again prior to late February.
More News
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Out indefinitely•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Avoids missing first game of season•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Game-time decision•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Sustains apparent knee injury•
-
Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Scores early in loss•