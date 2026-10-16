Cooley scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

The goal was Cooley's first of the campaign, and it stood as the game-winner. He's done well as a playmaker on the power-play, which is where he's earned six of his seven assists this season. Over eight contests, he's added eight shots on net, 10 hits and six blocked shots. Cooley has played the last couple of games at left wing with Vincent Trocheck at center. Cooley's already an enticing fantasy option, and he'll be even more useful if he ends up with wing eligibility early in the campaign.