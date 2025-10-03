Per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports, Cooley (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's preseason finale against San Jose but he will be ready to play Opening Night in Colorado on Oct. 9, according to head coach Andre Tourigny on Friday.

That's great news for Cooley's fantasy managers as the 21-year-old is one of the top young players in the NHL. He managed 20 goals and 65 points in 75 regular-season games in 2024-25, including 18 points in his last 16 contests.