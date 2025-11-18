Cooley scored a goal and took two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Cooley found the back of the net for the first time since Oct. 28, when he scored a goal in a 6-3 defeat to the Oilers, to snap a seven-game goal drought. Cooley scored eight goals during the month of October, and perhaps this goal will provide the spark he needed to get things back on track. Despite the recent scoring slump, Cooley remains a player worth rostering in all formats. He's up to 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 19 games, though he recorded 12 of those points in October, as opposed to his three points in eight appearances during the current month of November.