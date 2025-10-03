Cooley (undisclosed) is back at practice Friday and in a regular jersey, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Cooley has been hampered by the undisclosed injury for almost two weeks. He could return to action in time for Saturday's preseason finale versus San Jose, but if not, he should be ready to go Oct. 9 on Opening Night in Colorado. The talented winger had 20 goals and 40 assists across 75 regular-season appearances in his 2024-25 sophomore season, including nine points in his final five games.