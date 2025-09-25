Mammoth's Logan Cooley: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooley (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against Vegas, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.
Cooley sustained an injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Avalanche and will be unavailable for a second consecutive exhibition matchup Thursday. However, he's considered day-to-day, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action in time for Opening Night against Colorado on Oct. 9.
