Schmidt notched an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Schmidt has earned two helpers over his last four games. Prior to that, he was limited to one goal and one assist over 17 contests between Dec. 1 and Jan. 5. The defenseman is up to 14 points, 48 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-20 rating across 47 appearances this season. He's on pace to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in four years.