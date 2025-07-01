Mammoth's Nate Schmidt: Secures three-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with Utah on Tuesday.
Schmidt will bring championship pedigree to Utah, having won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers this past season. During the regular season, the 33-year-old blueliner notched 19 points in 80 games, including four power-play points. While Schmidt has reached the 30-point threshold multiple times in his career, he hasn't even managed 20 in each of his last three seasons, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting an offensive explosion with the Mammoth.
More News
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Two more assists in win•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Third goal in two playoff games•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Tallies twice in Game 1 win•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Adds power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Picks up assist Sunday•