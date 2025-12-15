Mammoth's Nate Schmidt: Sparks comeback effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.
Schmidt's goal sparked a stretch of four tallies in 5:59 for the Mammoth. This ended a six-game slump for the defenseman, who has been seeing top-four minutes lately. He's at two goals, 12 points, 39 shots on net, 37 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 34 appearances in his first year for Utah.
